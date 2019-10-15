BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Teacher Supply Swap, a membership-based nonprofit providing area educators with needed supplies, is closing its doors after five years due to “funding issues,” the organization said Tuesday.
In a message posted on their website, the group said it will close in November. The swap has helped more than 2,000 teachers get more than $700,000 in supplies since it opened.
Teachers and other educators had been able to make unlimited visits to the swap for an annual $45 membership.
“As founder and Executive Director Melissa Badeker prepares for a planned departure, The Swap’s Board of Directors recognize that budgetary concerns make it difficult to find a replacement that can lead The Swap into its next chapter of serving the Baltimore community,” the message reads.
The Hampden warehouse will remain open for members on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the rest of October.
If supplies remain, it will open on November 2 and November 9 for members and the general public.
The swap has stopped accepting new material donations, the group said.
