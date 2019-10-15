  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Education, Harford County Public Schools, Labor Day, Local TV, school start, School Starting After Labor Day, Talkers


HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A committee made up of school officials and community representatives is recommending Harford County Public Schools start classes ahead of Labor Day for the 2020-21 school year.

A draft calendar calls for classes to begin September 1 with the last day of classes falling on June 9, unless all of the district’s inclement weather days are needed. Pre-kindergarten students would start on September 3 and end on June 7.

Labor Day in 2020 falls on September 7.

Public comment on the school calendar is open through December 13; the school board will make a final decision on December 16.

Other area school systems are also weighing the benefits and drawbacks of starting school prior to Labor Day.

To submit comments about the calendar, click here.

Comments