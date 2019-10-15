Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A committee made up of school officials and community representatives is recommending Harford County Public Schools start classes ahead of Labor Day for the 2020-21 school year.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A committee made up of school officials and community representatives is recommending Harford County Public Schools start classes ahead of Labor Day for the 2020-21 school year.
A draft calendar calls for classes to begin September 1 with the last day of classes falling on June 9, unless all of the district’s inclement weather days are needed. Pre-kindergarten students would start on September 3 and end on June 7.
Labor Day in 2020 falls on September 7.
Public comment on the school calendar is open through December 13; the school board will make a final decision on December 16.
Other area school systems are also weighing the benefits and drawbacks of starting school prior to Labor Day.
To submit comments about the calendar, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.