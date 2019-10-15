BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Ravens fan loves Lamar Jackson so much he wants a piece of the quarterback with him forever.

The fan, Steve, got Jackson to sign his arm after the win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It’s Tuesday and Jackson’s signature is tattooed on his arm.

The love is real in Baltimore 💯 This fan got Lamar to sign his arm after the win on Sunday. It’s Tuesday and he’s already got it tattooed. @brgridiron (via 97_stevo/IG) pic.twitter.com/NVC3gGkQZZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2019

And this isn’t the first time a fan has permanently inked a memento of a player near and dear to their heart- one man got a special tattoo of Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature on his arm earlier this season after a game against the New York Jets.

The Bleacher Reporter posted the photos and other fans are wondering if this man will have regrets later on, but clearly Jackson has developed some die-hard fans already in his second season.

Which isn’t hard to guess why- not even just because of his moves on the field- the quarterback has been known to be friendly to those around him.

Steve, the tattooed Ravens fan, said that he signed autographs for two little kids before signing what would eventually be his arm tattoo.

“I just want to let people know he’s a great guy and is humble, I appreciate it,” Steve said over an Instagram message.

That includes when he DM’ed a photographer after accidentally knocking her over at the matchup against the Steelers this month to ask if she was alright.

“I actually DMed her and asked was she okay. I told her it was a great pic.” @Lj_era8 checked in on the photographer he ran over during Sunday’s game 💜 pic.twitter.com/ehQiUaltCo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 9, 2019

“I actually DMed her and asked if she was okay. I told her it was a great pic,” Jackson said.

The Ravens are back again Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.