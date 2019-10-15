Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man is getting some attention for his skills on the water.
He was given the state’s first-ever Fish Maryland Master Angler Award.
Gary Simpson caught a total of 10 different species, including a carp.
The State Natural Resources Department says he won the award because of his talent and determination.
The department launched the Fish Maryland Challenge back in February as a way for people to explore and enjoy year-round recreational fishing.
