In a brief filed with the court, Frosh and other attorneys general argue the ban “represents a policy choice that Vermont is
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined a group of 18 attorneys general supporting Vermont’s ban on large-capacity magazines.
Last year, Vermont put forth a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns. That prompted a lawsuit that will now head to the state’s supreme court.
constitutionally free to adopt.”
The attorneys general say “reasonable restrictions on large-capacity magazines are fully compatible with the right to bear arms” and the Second Amendment.
Maryland and Washington, D.C. have put forth similar bans.
