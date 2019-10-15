Filed Under:Attorney General Brian Frosh, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brian Frosh, Local TV, Second Amendment, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined a group of 18 attorneys general supporting Vermont’s ban on large-capacity magazines.

Last year, Vermont put forth a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns. That prompted a lawsuit that will now head to the state’s supreme court.

In a brief filed with the court, Frosh and other attorneys general argue the ban “represents a policy choice that Vermont is
constitutionally free to adopt.”

The attorneys general say “reasonable restrictions on large-capacity magazines are fully compatible with the right to bear arms” and the Second Amendment.

Maryland and Washington, D.C. have put forth similar bans.

