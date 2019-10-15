Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hampden’s Shop Small Art Crawl is a chance for the community to buy artwork from small business owners, and will feature 20 local artists.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hampden’s Shop Small Art Crawl is a chance for the community to buy artwork from small business owners, and will feature 20 local artists.
Guests will be able to celebrate and purchase the artworks of small business owners at the Mill Centre, at 3000 Chestnut Ave, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 30.
The Mill Centre artists are both small business owners and members of the Hampden Village Merchants Association, and the event will coincide with Hampden’s Shop Small Saturday in the Historic Mill Centre.
The artists included will display and sell metal works, encaustic, oil and watercolor paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, miniatures, original fiber art and more.
Free parking will be available at the Mill Road parking lot.
For more information on the event, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.