HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is trying to contact a 29-year-old woman to check the well-being of a child, officials said Tuesday evening.

The department said they’re trying to get in touch with Ashley Moses from Abington to check on the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-612-1717.

