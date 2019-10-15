Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is trying to contact a 29-year-old woman to check the well-being of a child, officials said Tuesday evening.
The department said they’re trying to get in touch with Ashley Moses from Abington to check on the child.
Share Alert: Deputies are trying to contact Ashley Moses, age 29, 1300 block of Hidden Brook Court in Abingdon in an effort to check the well being of a minor child. If you have any information please contact Deputy Rach at the Southern Precinct, 410-612-1717. pic.twitter.com/lmtVxAqSZ2
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-612-1717.
