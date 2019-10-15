  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Javon Johnson, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Two-Year-Old Shot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy in a road rage incident over the weekend is being held without bail.

Javon Johnson, 33, is charged with attempted murder, assault and a number of handgun-related charges in the shooting, which happened early Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Franklin Street.

The two-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said he was riding in a vehicle with several family members when he was shot.

Comments