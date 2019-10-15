Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy in a road rage incident over the weekend is being held without bail.
Javon Johnson, 33, is charged with attempted murder, assault and a number of handgun-related charges in the shooting, which happened early Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Franklin Street.
Javon Johnson held without bail in shooting of 2yo boy in Baltimore City road rage incident. @wjz pic.twitter.com/0h1jUhLs0y
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 15, 2019
The two-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said he was riding in a vehicle with several family members when he was shot.
