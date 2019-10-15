  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to build upon his impressive season Sunday in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tuesday, Jackson became the only quarterback to ever be nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award.

This is Jackson’s second nomination of the season, with his previous nomination coming for his prowess in the air as he locked up the Week 1 FedEx Air Player of the Week Nomination.

Jackson is the first player to ever be nominated for both the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week award in the history of the program.

Sunday, Jackson rushed for 152 yards on 19 attempts and scored one touchdown in the Ravens’ win over the Bengals.

 

