BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Even if an opioid overdose victim refuses to go to a medical facility for treatment, Baltimore County is working to give the community the resources to get naloxone for themselves or loved ones.
The Baltimore County Department of Health is collaborating with the Baltimore County Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services to try to reduce the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the county.
The ‘Leave a Dose Behind” program will put Naloxone in the hands of recent opioid overdose victims and their loved ones, the health department said Tuesday.
EMS responders will provide on-site instruction on how to administer the naloxone before leaving it with or for an overdose victim who has refused transport to a medical facility.
The Naloxone kit includes plastic gloves, a face mask and an informational pamphlet.
“We know that Naloxone is very effective in reversing an opioid overdose and preventing overdose deaths,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Director of the Baltimore County Department of Health. “Providing EMS personnel with these kits for victims of a non-fatal overdose could mean the difference between life and death, especially if the victim refuses emergency transportation to a hospital for further assistance.”
All EMS personnel are being trained on how to present the Naloxone kit to overdose victims and their families, including making referrals to the health department’s helpline and peer recovery specialist.
So far this year, the Baltimore County Fire Department has responded to approximately 1,100 incidents involving an overdose and the administering of Naloxone.
Baltimore County Health asks that if you or someone you know is suffering from substance misuse disorder, to call 410-88-REACH (410-887-3224) for information on recovery services. ###
You must log in to post a comment.