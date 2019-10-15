  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore police responded to the 4800 block of Beaufort Avenue at around 12:45 a.m., but did not find a victim.

Shortly after, they received a call for a walk-in shooting victim that had just arrived at an area hospital. When the officer arrived at the hospital, he found a 47-year-old man who said he was riding his bike in the location mentioned when he was shot in the back by an unknown suspect.

The man had a non-life threatening injury.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

