BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Tuesday a multistate coalition in opposition to the Trump administration’s rule limiting access to the asylum process.
Under the rule, most individuals entering the United States at the southern border are no longer able to seek asylum, unless they applied for and were denied protection in at least one other country prior to their arrival.
In an amicus brief, the attorneys general urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to uphold the District Court’s preliminary injunction that prevented the rule from going into effect.
“This rule essentially criminalizes those who seek asylum in the United States,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Its purpose seems to be to instill fear in those who are already fleeing violence and persecution.”
In the brief, the attorneys general argue that the rule “significantly departs from core values enshrined in federal law and harms asylum-seekers and the states that welcome them.”
In a September decision, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the District Court’s nationwide preliminary injunction pending the proceedings that are currently before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, allowing the rule to be in effect while the case is litigated.
You must log in to post a comment.