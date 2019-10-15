Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have ruled Montgomery County Police Officer Thomas Bomba’s death the result of a self-inflicted injury.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have ruled Montgomery County Police Officer Thomas Bomba’s death the result of a self-inflicted injury.
Bomba was found shot on the top level of a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring Monday. He later died from his injuries at an area hospital.
The D.C. medical examiner’s office deemed Bomba’s shooting to be self-inflicted.
Officer Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated, officials said.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.