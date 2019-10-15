ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A pilot for a new SHOWTIME series based on the Bill Clinton novel “The President is Missing” will be shot in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Tuesday.
The new series tells the story of an American president and a secret, world-threatening crisis.
Filming is set to begin in early 2020.
“We are thrilled that SHOWTIME will shoot the pilot for The President is Missing in Maryland, and we are hopeful that it will become another successful series for our state,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland offers an outstanding destination for filming, with a highly-skilled crew base, talented actors, and a variety of locations that can easily double as our nation’s capital.”
If the pilot is selected to become a full series, the Maryland Film Office- an agency of the Maryland Department of Commerce- believes it could have a similar impact on Maryland’s economy as the Netflix series “House of Cards”.
During the six seasons of production in Maryland, it had a total economic impact of $700 million, hired more than 2,000 Maryland residents per season and utilized more than 2,000 Maryland businesses with purchases/rented goods/services per season.
It will star David Ooyelowo, and Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Anthony Peckham will executive produce.
