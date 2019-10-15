  • WJZ 13On Air

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews have extricated one person with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle runs into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

Officials said to use caution in the area of Lillian Holt Drive and Kenwood Ave in Rosedale.

The crash has closed one eastbound left turn lane and all lanes westbound Kenwood Ave at Lillian Holt Drive.

This story is developing.

