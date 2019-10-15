ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews have extricated one person with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle runs into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.
#bcofd MVC w/ RESCUE Lillian Holt Dr & Kenwood Ave// FD crews on location with vehicle into utility pole// 1 patient extricated with life-threatening injuries//Use caution in the area. DT0734 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 15, 2019
Officials said to use caution in the area of Lillian Holt Drive and Kenwood Ave in Rosedale.
The crash has closed one eastbound left turn lane and all lanes westbound Kenwood Ave at Lillian Holt Drive.
ALERT Baltimore Co. – Crash closes one EB left turn lane and all lanes WB MD 588 (Kenwood Ave) at Lillian Holt Drive. VJ #MDOTnews #MDTraffic
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 15, 2019
This story is developing.
