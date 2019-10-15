WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested in Westminster Friday after a drug enforcement operation in the city, police said Tuesday.
Kimberly Jo Dowden, 50, and James Michael Alton, Jr., 31, were both arrested in the operation, which police said was in response to concerns from community members about drug activity in the area of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said Dowden was acting suspiciously near 88 West Main Street around 5:20 p.m. A K9 alerted on a vehicle Dowden got into, leading police to search her. That’s when the reportedly found crack cocaine in her purse.
Dowden was charged with cocaine possession and was released after posting bond.
A little over two hours later, police saw Alton acting suspiciously in the same area. An undercover officer purchased what they believe is crack cocaine from him, police said.
When officers tried to arrest him, he fled on foot but was taken into custody, police said.
Alton was charged with cocaine distribution, cocaine possession and possession of drug packaging material. He is being held on a $6,000 bond, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.