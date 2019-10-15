BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another nice day lay ahead. You may want to get any running around you need to do tomorrow, done today, if possible.
Baltimore needs rain and we are going to get it! WJZ’s Weather Team is thinking one to two inches of rain Wednesday with the most coming between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
But for Tuesday- no issues, just beautiful! Sunny with a high of 72 degrees. And whereas rain is usually no general issue it is when the ground is this dry and hard. The possibility of some flash flooding does exist so everyone will need to stay on point.
Thursday, the sun returns but the wind from that intensifying low and a high building in, will be chugging along with gusts to 35+ mph. March winds in October. Life will calm down for the weekend and it’s looking really nice.
Bottom line is, find you some “me time” and enjoy!
