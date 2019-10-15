Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Saint Barnabas and Raleigh roads near Temple Hills.
Police said a man and a woman were trying to cross the street when they were hit. The vehicle that hit them did not stop.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The man was treated and is expected to be okay.
Police said the vehicle that hit the two may be a dark-colored GMC with front-end damage.
