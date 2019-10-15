Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a robbery at 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie early Tuesday morning.
At around 3 a.m., officers responded to the store located at 7600 B&A Boulevard after reports of an unknown woman walking into the store, showing a knife and demanding cash.
The clerk complied and the woman fled toward Amberly Road, police said.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. She is described as having olive skin, dark hair and between 5’7″ or 5’8″ in height.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
You must log in to post a comment.