WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Three people in Carroll County have been arrested for theft of credit cards and other items allegedly stolen from gym lockers at a local business on Route 140 in Westminster.
The suspects then went to multiple stores and used the stolen credit cards to purchase cash cards, according to police.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators charged Marco Morgan, 30, Kimberly Wynn, 32, and Antonio McAllister, 25.
The suspects are currently being detained in Pennsylvania and are awaiting extradition to Maryland.
