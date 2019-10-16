HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested on 13 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of child pornography distribution.
Stephen Michael Maceiko, 48, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday.
On Jan. 9, 2019, officials initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated with uploading child pornographic images to the internet.
On May 9, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 7000 block of Harmans Road in Hanover. Maceiko was on scene and interviewed by officials.
During the investigation, it was learned that Maceiko’s place of employment is the Ruth Park Eason School. Officials with the Board of Education were notified of the investigation and the suspect was removed from the school in order that he would not have any interaction with children while the investigation remained open.
At this time, detectives have no knowledge of any Ruth Park Eason student being depicted in images recovered from the suspect.
Several electronic items that belonged to Maceiko were seized and examined by the Anne Arundel County Digital Forensics Lab. The forensic download of the suspect’s electronic devices provided detectives with corroborating evidence as numerous videos and images depicting child pornography were discovered.
On Oct. 15, Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Maceiko. He was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no-bond status.
