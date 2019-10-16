Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will celebrate its two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis with a parade on October 26.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will celebrate its two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis with a parade on October 26.
The Baltimore native defended his title in July, stopping Ricardo Nunez halfway through the second round- his first hometown fight in six years.
And now, he’s coming home for a celebration.
🗓 Saturday, Oct. 26th
⏰ 1:30pm ET
📍Baltimore, MD
🚘 Tank Davis Parade
🏆Honoring two-time champion @Gervontaa in his city, by his city!#TheOne pic.twitter.com/2n6cgCj8kk
— MayweatherPromotions (@MayweatherPromo) October 13, 2019
The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Preston Street, travel north up Pennsylvania Avenue to Presstman Street.
It will end with a fan festival across the street from the Upton Gym.
A documentary, “My Name Is Tank Davis” will also air that night on CharmTV.
You must log in to post a comment.