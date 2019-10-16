Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Boxing, Gervonta Davis, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Parade, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will celebrate its two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis with a parade on October 26.

The Baltimore native defended his title in July, stopping Ricardo Nunez halfway through the second round- his first hometown fight in six years.

And now, he’s coming home for a celebration.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Preston Street, travel north up Pennsylvania Avenue to Presstman Street.

It will end with a fan festival across the street from the Upton Gym.

A documentary, “My Name Is Tank Davis” will also air that night on CharmTV.

