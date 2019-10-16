  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, BGE, Local TV, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Power was restored to a senior living building in Baltimore County on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The Baltimore County Fire Department was at the scene of a senior living building without power in Owings Mills.

Officials said that an unknown number of occupants were at the building with oxygen needs.

There were multiple buildings throughout the complex without powers.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

