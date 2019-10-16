OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Power was restored to a senior living building in Baltimore County on Wednesday night, according to officials.
The Baltimore County Fire Department was at the scene of a senior living building without power in Owings Mills.
Officials said that an unknown number of occupants were at the building with oxygen needs.
#bcofd POWER OUTAGE 3430 Associated Way//CMD advises senior living building with power outage// unknown number of occupants with oxygen needs. DT2019 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 17, 2019
There were multiple buildings throughout the complex without powers.
#bcofd UPDATE POWER OUTAGE 3430 Associated Way//Mulitple buildings without power throughout complex// crews continue to assess extent of medical needs// BGE requested. PIO enroute DT2019 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 17, 2019
Officials said no injuries were reported.
#bcofd UPDATE POWER OUTAGE 3430 Associated Way//Power restored to all buildings//FD units have cleared the scene with no injuries to occupants. DT2019 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 17, 2019
