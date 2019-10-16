  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the Week 6 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

It’s his second time being picked in as many weeks- and it’s not his only accomplishment of Sunday’s game.

Tucker became the fastest kicker in NFL history to hit 1,000 points, hitting the mark in 118 games.

