BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the Week 6 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.
Special Teams Players of the Week (Week 6):
AFC: @Ravens K @jtuck9
NFC: @Saints P @thomasmorstead
pic.twitter.com/jOo0kOxyk8
— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2019
It’s his second time being picked in as many weeks- and it’s not his only accomplishment of Sunday’s game.
Tucker became the fastest kicker in NFL history to hit 1,000 points, hitting the mark in 118 games.
