FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Fairmount Heights Tuesday night.
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Fairmount Heights Tuesday night.
The victim was identified as Briana Green of Suitland, Maryland.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of 56th Ave. for a reported shooting around 8:15 p.m. That’s where they found the victim inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call: Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925.
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
