Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Towson Tigers running back Darius Victor was drafted into the XFL.
Victor was drafted in the ninth round, 67th overall, by the New York Guardians.
The XFL Draft is split up into five phases: skill players, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive backs and open draft.
In his career with Towson, Victor averaged 5.2 yards-per-carry, rushed for 3,309 yards and 41 touchdowns in 41 games.
The XFL is set to debut in February 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.