  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:D.C. Sniper, DC sniper, John Allen Muhammad, Lee Boyd Malvo, U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over whether to uphold Virginia’s life sentences without parole imposed on D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo when he was 17.

Malvo and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, terrorized Washington, Maryland and Virginia in a series of shootings in October 2002 that left 10 people dead and wounded three others.

The two were caught at a rest stop near Myersville in Frederick County more than three weeks after the shooting spree began.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments