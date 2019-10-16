Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over whether to uphold Virginia’s life sentences without parole imposed on D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo when he was 17.
Malvo and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, terrorized Washington, Maryland and Virginia in a series of shootings in October 2002 that left 10 people dead and wounded three others.
The two were caught at a rest stop near Myersville in Frederick County more than three weeks after the shooting spree began.
