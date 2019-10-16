Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project to improve the commute along MD 85 between English Muffin Way and Fingerboard Road on Friday.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
The $915,000 project will begin patching three miles of pavement from MD 85 on October 18 and is expected to be completed by late fall.
Motorists can expect single-lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with occasional Saturday hours as needed.
Flagging operations will alternate traffic through the work zone with additional operators to help direct traffic.
About 6,700 vehicles travel through MD 85 each day, so motorists should expect delays during construction.
Drivers are advised to stay alert for driving pattern changes.
