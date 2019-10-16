TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Goucher College has launched a new initiative to study and recognize the impact slavery and racism have had on the land that currently makes up its campus.
The school said its Hallowed Ground Project is designed to educate students about the largely-forgotten history of enslaved people who once lived on what is now its campus.
When Goucher moved to Towson from Baltimore in 1921, the family selling the land to the school added a clause reading “no part of said land or premises shall ever be leased, sold, transferred to or occupied by any person of the African Race,” the school said.
As part of the initiative, Goucher said it amended the deed to remove the language and re-filed it with the state.
The Hallowed Ground Project will also open up historical and archaeological research opportunities for students and faculty, the school said.
