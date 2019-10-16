Filed Under:crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Milford Mill, Talkers

MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been rescued from entrapment after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Milford Mill, Baltimore County Fire says.

Crews are working to rescue them on Rolling Road and Liberty Road. Multiple people are being evaluated.

Use extreme caution in the area, officials say.

