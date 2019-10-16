Comments
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been rescued from entrapment after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Milford Mill, Baltimore County Fire says.
#bcofd UPDATE MVC W/ RESCUE// Rolling Rd & Liberty Rd// CMD advises 2 patients have been extricated//multiple patients being evaluated for injuries//Expect delays in the area. DT1507^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 16, 2019
Crews are working to rescue them on Rolling Road and Liberty Road. Multiple people are being evaluated.
Use extreme caution in the area, officials say.
