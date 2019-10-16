Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Prominent Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges of racketeering, drug and money laundering conspiracies.
A grand jury indicted Ravenell last month. He’s accused of using his position at a law firm to enrich himself and of helping a drug trafficker client evade law enforcement.
A trial is scheduled for December 9.
If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison for both the racketeering and money laundering charges and a maximum of life in prison for the narcotics conspiracy charge.
