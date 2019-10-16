BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State men’s basketball will start the season under a new head coach.
Kevin Broadus takes over the program after being named head coach in May.
He comes to Morgan State after being an assistant at Maryland under Mark Turgeon. Broadus has also been an assistant at Georgetown.
The Bears start the season On Nov. 6, against Central Penn College. Their non-conference schedule includes games at Temple and Ohio State.
Broadus and senior Stanley Davis talk about the transition to a new coach and the prospects for the upcoming season.
“The guys are buying in and trying to do things the right way and do things the way we’re asking them,” Broadus said. “For the most part, guys have exceeded what they thought they could do, cause we’re pushing them every day.”
“[Broadus] communicates with us, he’s very social with us,” Davis said. “He’s very straightforward. It’s no around the bubble. He tells you what he wants to see.”
