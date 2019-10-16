BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the Anne Arundel County shoreline until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said at high tide around 8 p.m. Wednesday, water levels could be up to two-and-a-half feet above normal. Areas in Annapolis, including the U.S. Naval Academy, should monitor rising water conditions.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The heaviest of the rain will taper over the next couple of hours. Just as we start to dry off, the winds will really pick up. West winds around 20 MPH are expected, with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. #MDWX pic.twitter.com/o7s42eL26h
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 16, 2019
The first significant rain in weeks fell across Maryland Wednesday, bringing 1.29 inches of precipitation to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 5:30 p.m.
That rain has since moved out of the Baltimore area.
