BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the Anne Arundel County shoreline until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said at high tide around 8 p.m. Wednesday, water levels could be up to two-and-a-half feet above normal. Areas in Annapolis, including the U.S. Naval Academy, should monitor rising water conditions.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The first significant rain in weeks fell across Maryland Wednesday, bringing 1.29 inches of precipitation to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 5:30 p.m.

That rain has since moved out of the Baltimore area.

