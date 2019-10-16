BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo will host its preview for the Elephant Pumpkin Smash on October 24 at 11:00 a.m.
The Elephant Pumpkin Smash is the Zoo’s most popular Halloween tradition during ZooBOOO! You can watch as African elephants Anna, Felix, Samson and Tuffy enjoy their fall treats in a big way at the Elephant Habitats in African Journey exhibit.
The SMASH is BACK! Join us for ZooBOOO! presented by @Chase, October 25-27: https://t.co/E4nKpz2lZw 🎃 pic.twitter.com/eNKRkYW2W5
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) October 11, 2019
ZooBOOO! includes safe Halloween trick-or-treating, visits from Animal Ambassadors, two costume contests each day, carnival games, crafts, a “not-so-spooky” hay maze, animal enrichment, family entertainment and much more.
ZooBOOO! officially starts on Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For updates on ZooBOOO! and other upcoming Zoo events, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
