HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — After a nationwide search, Old Bay says it has found its “Ultimate Old Bay Fan”: a Maryland native who now lives across the country.
Cori Russell, a U.S. Army veteran who is now stationed in Lakeside, California, near San Diego, won an Old Bay trophy and electric scooter for her love of the seasoning.
WE HAVE A WINNER! Congratulations therusticbookworm for being the Ultimate Old Bay Fan and winner of the #OldBayFanContest. 🦀 Cori is a Maryland native who is currently stationed on the West Coast where she continues to show her love for Old Bay. pic.twitter.com/X0HrUAnR8o
— OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) October 15, 2019
Old Bay owner McCormick and Company said Russell beat out hundreds of entries to claim the honor.
Russell’s post with a custom Old Bay cornhole board and custom license plate helped her take home the trophy.
Even when she was stationed overseas in Germany, she said she kept Old Bay close.
The contest ran from June 1 to August 20.
