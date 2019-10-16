Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach and leg in east Baltimore early Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Rutland Ave. around 6:59 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and leg.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue by an unidentified suspect. The victim then ran to the 1700 block of Rutland Avenue where police were notified.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
