COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police partnered up with Prince George’s Police Department to conduct aggressive and speeding driving enforcement checks- as an effort to combat the average combined almost 3,000 injuries and deaths caused by aggressive driving per year.
In the last five years, over 85 percent of aggressive driving crashes in Maryland happened in the Baltimore-Washington area, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
From 2013 to 2017, aggressive drivers were involved in over 4,500 crashes on Maryland roads, and in 2017 alone there were 4,526 crashes in the state- causing 54 deaths.
The I-495 initiative was conducted for speed-related collisions and aggressive driving on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Troopers and officers conducted 274 traffic stops and issued 265 citations, 89 warnings and 16 safety equipment repair orders, police said.
There were no reported crashes during the time of this initiative.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
