BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Educators are learning new ways to teach students how to code.

Wednesday, they got experience with robots and drones. Sphero Mini robots can be coded to make different sounds or movements and can connect via Bluetooth to national parks across the country.

The robots rolled around, while drones flew through the Baltimore Convention Center. Experts say coding can be used in math classes, or even English classes, as part of storytelling.

Educators from across the country participated in the event.

