ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A pilot for a new SHOWTIME series based on the Bill Clinton novel “The President is Missing” will be shot in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Tuesday.
The new series tells the story of an American president and a secret, world-threatening crisis.
The show, if successful, could mean millions of dollars for the State of Maryland.
Jack Gerbes, of the Maryland Film Office, said this is the first SHOWTIME production in the state.
“What it is, it’s an economic impact, it’s jobs,” Gerbes said. “If we could equate this to House of Cards, which is a project of the same scale, over their six seasons, they had a $700 million economic impact on the state.”
House of Cards, which was shot in Maryland, also employed 2,000 residents and utilized 2,000 businesses through its six seasons.
“There are outstandingly talented individuals, both behind the camera as well as in front of the camera,” Gerbes said. “So our hope with the pedigree SHOWTIME has for outstanding shows, with the talent involved in this, we’re very hopeful that they’ll be able to call Maryland home just like House of Cards, just like Veep.”
Fingers are crossed the pilot becomes a series.
You must log in to post a comment.