CROWNSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man died Monday morning after he fell around 60 feet from a tree in Crownsville, officials said Wednesday.
The man was working with a tree trimming crew at the back of a home when he was discovered by other crew members following the fall.
Firefighters responded to the 911 call on Aston Forest Lane at around 10:45 a.m. and found the man in cardiac arrest.
He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics after trying to resuscitate him.
Anne Arundel County Fire said he was estimated to be in his 20s, but have no identified him at this time.
