BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forget athletic wear. Under Armour is taking on a whole new world.
The Baltimore-based company is working to define the future of space wear.
Defining the future of spacewear. In partnership with @virgingalactic, we used our most groundbreaking and iconic fabric technology to create a suite of products for Future Astronauts. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/EyAmL6Qgt7 pic.twitter.com/ZcKapZUhu6
— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) October 16, 2019
These are the world’s first spacesuits engineered for the masses. It’s all part of a collaboration with space tourism startup Virgin Galatic.
The royal blue jumpsuits are made of lightweight flight grade fabric designed to keep you comfortable as you hurtle into the atmosphere.
Under Armour is also making space footwear, a training suit and a jacket.
Virgin Galatic is planning commercial flights for tourists next year.
As for the price, a ticket goes for about $250,000 per-person.
You must log in to post a comment.