BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of vaping-related lung injury cases in Maryland continues to climb, with the state’s health department now reporting just under three dozen people have been sickened.
As of Wednesday evening, the health department has reported 35 cases of illnesses linked to vaping in the state. A week ago, there were only 29 statewide cases reported.
While the cause of the illnesses is unknown, patients reported using both vaping products containing nicotine and THC or CBD, officials said.
The department said the biggest risk factor for getting sick is using pre-filled cartridges of products derived from cannabis, including those containing THC and CBD.
