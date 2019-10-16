Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here comes the rain! We’ve been hearing about it, been waiting, been needing it!
But when this slug of moisture moves on by I think the biggest story of the event may be the wind. The low coming over us, and another low over the Great Lakes, will merge into one big issue for New England.
High pressure moving into the Mid-Atlantic will rapidly try to fill in the gap left by that low.
Steady winds in the 20s for many, many hours lay ahead. It is the hours on end of wind that can cause damage. After all the trees still have lots of leaves, and that is resistance, and that means limbs down and such.
We’ll see how it plays out.
Sunny, and by Friday, still breezy but less windy.
