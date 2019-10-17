BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man driving himself to an area hospital after being shot crashed his car before finding another ride, police said.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Woodbrook Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they didn’t find a victim, police said.
Minutes later, police got a call that a man had showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot graze wound to his head.
The 21-year-old man told police he was driving on Reisterstown Road at Fulton Avenue when he was shot. He kept driving and was heading toward a hospital when he crashed, police said. He then got a ride to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.