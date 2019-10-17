BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Comic-Con starts Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and will be in town October 18 through October 20.
Baltimore Comic-Con will be held Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event features comic guests, media guests, retailers, publishers, exhibitors, costume contests, panel discussions, scavenger hunts, show exclusives, annual yearbook, art auction, VIP events, Ringo Awards, and more.
@baltimorecomics 2019 Kicks Off Tomorrow! #baltimorecomiccon #bcc2019 #comiccon https://t.co/ADNKGS9573 pic.twitter.com/sbEHDaIRiL
— Baltimore Comic-Con (@baltimorecomics) October 17, 2019
Guest can hear from the following media panels:
- Joel Stoffer Saturday, October 19, 12:15 p.m. – 1:15p.m., Room 339-342
- Jonathan Schaech Sunday, October 20, 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Ballroom (4th Floor)
- Tara Strong & Greg Cipes Sunday, October 20, Noon -1 p.m., Ballroom (4th Floor)
- Aaron Douglas Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Ballroom (4th Floor)
Box offices will be open as early as 8:00 a.m. for guests to purchase tickets.
For information on tickets, click here.
For more Information on the Baltimore Comic-Con, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.