BREAKING:U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Comic-Con, Baltimore News, Cosplay, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Comic-Con starts Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and will be in town October 18 through October 20.

Baltimore Comic-Con will be held Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features comic guests, media guests, retailers, publishers, exhibitors, costume contests, panel discussions, scavenger hunts, show exclusives, annual yearbook, art auction, VIP events, Ringo Awards, and more.

Guest can hear from the following media panels:

  • Joel Stoffer Saturday, October 19, 12:15 p.m. – 1:15p.m., Room 339-342
  • Jonathan Schaech Sunday, October 20, 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Ballroom (4th Floor)
  • Tara Strong & Greg Cipes Sunday, October 20, Noon -1 p.m., Ballroom (4th Floor)
  • Aaron Douglas Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Ballroom (4th Floor)

Box offices will be open as early as 8:00 a.m. for guests to purchase tickets.

For information on tickets, click here.

For more Information on the Baltimore Comic-Con, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments