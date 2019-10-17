Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is furthering an investigation into a September crash after the elderly driver died early Thursday morning.
Mary Winifred Devol, 88, died Thursday around 1:20 a.m. due to complications from injuries sustained in a car crash in September, according to a ruling by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Devol was seriously injured on Sept. 30, when her Chevrolet Cruz rear-ended a Dodge Ram that was stopped at a red light on Westminster Pike at Butler Road.
The Crash Team is investigating the possibility that Mary may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.
She was transported to Sinai Hospital where she remained until her death Thursday morning.
