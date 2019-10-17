Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man wanted for assault and robbery, who has managed to evade law enforcement for almost two years.
32-year-old Deshawn Quinton Johnson has two open warrants for his arrest. He is wanted for an assault from May 2017 and more recently, an assault and robbery from September 2018.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Deshawn Quinton Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.
