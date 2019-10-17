CRISFIELD, Md. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard hoisted a man and his two dogs two miles south of Smith Island earlier Thursday morning.
They received a distress call via VHF-FM radio at around 11 p.m. from a recreational boater reporting his 26-foot sailing vessel had become disabled due to weather conditions near Smith Island.
A boat crew was launched to assist the man and a Maryland State Trooper helicopter aircrew also came to assist and find the boat from the air.
The man was hoisted from the boat along with his two dogs to Salisbury Regional Airport with no reported injuries.
“This instance highlights the importance of checking the weather prior to leaving for any voyage and continuing to monitor the marine forecast, as weather can change at a moment’s notice,” said Lt. Alfred Betts, public affairs officer at Sector Maryland. “We greatly appreciate the rapid response and capabilities of our partners with the Maryland State Police, with whom we worked very closely on this case.”
