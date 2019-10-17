BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Elijah Cummings’ died early Thursday morning, after a battle with long-term health problems. He was 68.

Leaders have already begun their praise for the Maryland congressman, who led the 7th District in Baltimore for more than 20 years.

His wife, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, said he worked until his last breath.

“Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility. He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem,” She said. It’s been an honor to walk by his side on this incredible journey. I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly,”

Peter Franchot gave Cummings a nod for his devotion to the city, calling him a “legendary son of Baltimore,”

Senator Ben Cardin said that his prayers are with his family and his loved ones- and the people of Baltimore city.

“Rep. Cummings and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing…” Cardin said in a tweet early Thursday morning.

Maryland Sen. President Mike Miller said “Elijah was fond of the quote, ‘Public service is the rent we pay for our space on this Earth,’ and he lived the spirit of those words every day. He will truly be missed,”

The community has started gathering around Cummings’ office, the first to show up was a city firefighter, Haki Ammi.

City firefighter Haki Ammi, city shares why he’s at Rep. Elijah #Cummings office to say thanks. pic.twitter.com/98TABTwq3t — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 17, 2019

“Just being a strong powerful force, for a transformation for our community, just showing steadfast, you know, for going forward, even though his challenges and many people had debates on a political left or political right, but it wasn’t about that all the time with him, he truly was an American,” Ammi said. “He understood, he worked with different people in different groups so I’m just grateful for his work and you know, just taking a stand,”

He was described by Governor Hogan as a fierce advocate for civil rights and for Maryland for decades.

“Congressman Cummings leaves behind an incredible legacy of fighting for Baltimore City and working to improve people’s lives. He was a passionate and dedicated public servant whose countless contributions made our state and our country better.” He said in part of a statement.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation called him a “towering force for good,” and “a champion of truth and justice for all”, citing him a great friend and defender of the Chesapeake Bay.

There has been no word so far from President Trump, who sparred with Elijah Cummings online in recent months, except from Kellyanne Conway, who is connected to the White House.