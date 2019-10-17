(CBS Local)– Representative Elijah Cummings died Thursday at the age of 68 and reactions to the news of his death are coming from all around the country.
Cummings represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district and was also a member of the NAACP. The organization’s president Derrick Johnson sat down with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith in New York on Thursday to discuss Cummings and his impact on the country.
“He was a very strong voice in Congress and he had evolved to become a congressman for all of the people, not just the residents in his district,” said Johnson. “He was a thought leader in Congress and he was a person who understood the procedures and the rules. Considering the critical nature of what’s taking place around the question of impeachment, he was one of the go to individuals.”
When Johnson thinks about the legacy of Rep. Cummings, one name in particular comes to mind,
“He was an advocate for his community before he got elected to Congress and he came from a very humble beginning,” said Johnson. “His parents were sharecroppers and he understood the power of voice and the need to advocate for those who could not speak for themselves. He was also a person who respected the Constitution. He truly was the Barbara Jordan of the time. He was someone with a very clear voice who understood the significance of the office of the presidency and someone who understood the significance of Congress taking on articles of impeachment.”
